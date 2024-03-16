Peter Egan Purchases 65,000 Shares of Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG) Stock

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) insider Peter Egan acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £89,050 ($114,093.53).

Johnson Service Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Johnson Service Group stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.65) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 140.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.81. The company has a market cap of £534.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1,612.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.67. Johnson Service Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.40 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Johnson Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Johnson Service Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. Johnson Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,750.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 155 ($1.99) to GBX 170 ($2.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

