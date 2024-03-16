Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after buying an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. 75,727,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

