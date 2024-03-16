Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.27. 16,373,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,925. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.