Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Rakesh Thakrar Purchases 30 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Thakrar acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($190.65).

Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Rakesh Thakrar acquired 30 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150.90 ($193.34).

On Friday, January 5th, Rakesh Thakrar acquired 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150.51 ($192.84).

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 504.40 ($6.46) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.20 ($7.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 505.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 496.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. The company has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.07) to GBX 540 ($6.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 415 ($5.32) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 617 ($7.91).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

