Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Rakesh Thakrar Purchases 30 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Thakrar acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.35) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($190.65).
Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 5th, Rakesh Thakrar acquired 30 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.44) per share, for a total transaction of £150.90 ($193.34).
- On Friday, January 5th, Rakesh Thakrar acquired 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 519 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150.51 ($192.84).
Phoenix Group Price Performance
Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 504.40 ($6.46) on Friday. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.20 ($7.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 505.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 496.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46. The company has a market cap of £5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on Phoenix Group
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.