PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,500 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.88, for a total transaction of C$93,240.00.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total transaction of C$89,700.00.

TSE:PHX traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.85. 74,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,914. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a one year low of C$5.58 and a one year high of C$9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.38. The company has a market cap of C$418.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHX. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

