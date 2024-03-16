Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $3.22 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $156,701,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,901,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,661,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.