Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $529,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.5% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,743 shares of company stock worth $56,894,968 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $191.06. 95,289,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,769,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $136.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

