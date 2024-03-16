Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $5.18 Million Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 177,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.31% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,607,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $934,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 367,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.