Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,015 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.75. 323,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,656. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day moving average of $212.75. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.55 and a 12-month high of $237.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

