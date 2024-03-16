Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 155,149 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.58. 208,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $56.39.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

