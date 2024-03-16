Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $2.02 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 2.0% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 130,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,436,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHP traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 523,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,011. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.