Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $966,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.0% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. 841,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,300. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.19 and a 1-year high of $60.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.