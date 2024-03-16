Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.19

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.19 and traded as low as C$13.70. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$13.77, with a volume of 46,171 shares traded.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$338.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.89%.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

