PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

Insider Activity at PLAYSTUDIOS

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 485,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 232,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 171,217 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

