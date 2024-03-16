Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.46. 950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

