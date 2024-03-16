Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RAMPF remained flat at $8.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 4 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru and Ecuador with approximately 33 MW net capacity; and solar project in the Dominican Republic and Panama.

