Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance

Shares of PWZYF stock remained flat at C$12.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.25. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12 month low of C$9.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

Get Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen alerts:

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

(Get Free Report)

See Also

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.