Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (OTCMKTS:PWZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,200 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the February 14th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Price Performance
Shares of PWZYF stock remained flat at C$12.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.25. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a 12 month low of C$9.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.
About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.