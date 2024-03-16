PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Get PPL alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

PPL Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,789,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,605,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,799,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.