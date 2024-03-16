PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.10.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
PPL opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.
PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.
