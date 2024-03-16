Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Position Reduced by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Primerica by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $302,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,208 shares of company stock worth $1,283,562. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PRI traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,685. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.68 and a fifty-two week high of $254.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.07 and a 200-day moving average of $214.92.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 18.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Primerica

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.