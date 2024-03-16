Prom One Day Volume Tops $11.51 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Prom has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $13.83 or 0.00020356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $252.38 million and $11.51 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005435 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001608 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,940.26 or 1.00006831 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010308 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00158763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 13.16497027 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $7,072,752.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

