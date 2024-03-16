ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the February 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $62.45.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 302.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.