Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) SVP Richard T. Thigpen Sells 4,800 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.59.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.