Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 916 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 96,592 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $97.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.