Pure Financial Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $677.62.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $755.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $717.72 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.76.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

