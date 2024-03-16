Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lifted to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRPL. Roth Mkm upgraded Purple Innovation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a market cap of $164.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

