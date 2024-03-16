Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading Down 5.4%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.27 and last traded at C$13.43. Approximately 1,452,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,167,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.19.

Purpose Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.81.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.