Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B) Trading Down 5.4%

Purpose Bitcoin ETF (TSE:BTCC.B – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.27 and last traded at C$13.43. Approximately 1,452,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,167,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.19.
Purpose Bitcoin ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.81.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Purpose Bitcoin ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.