Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By Zacks Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $5.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $161.06 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $163.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

