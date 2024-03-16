Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for 3D Systems Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now forecasts that the 3D printing company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DDD. StockNews.com cut 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

NYSE DDD opened at $4.55 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,774 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after purchasing an additional 954,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $6,575,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,758,000 after buying an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $4,684,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

