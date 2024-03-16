Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Increased by Analyst

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.55 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.78 EPS.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GTLS. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.54.

NYSE GTLS opened at $142.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 376.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average is $139.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 645.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

