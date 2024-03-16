Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Increased by Zacks Research

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

FLS opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $45.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flowserve by 332.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after buying an additional 207,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,745,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 150.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $994,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

