Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted by Zacks Research

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Solar in a report issued on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.42. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2025 earnings at $18.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

FSLR opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCP Investment LP raised its position in shares of First Solar by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 10,878 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,515,000 after purchasing an additional 111,786 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in First Solar by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,269 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,200 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

