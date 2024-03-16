Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for CDW Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for CDW in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CDW’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $245.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $250.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.07.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after buying an additional 781,421 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of CDW by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,594 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,677,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.