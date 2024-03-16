Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.30. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ FY2026 earnings at $17.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UHS. Barclays assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $173.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $179.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

