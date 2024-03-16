Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited Increased by Zacks Research (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.46.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

TSE:IMO opened at C$91.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.27. The company has a market cap of C$48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$60.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.62.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

