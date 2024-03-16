Qtum Price Down 10.8% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $4.60 or 0.00006806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $481.57 million and $82.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,639.92 or 0.05389085 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00084481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00018320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00018309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

