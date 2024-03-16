Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $190.30 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $191.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $548.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

