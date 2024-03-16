Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 14th total of 992,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.2 days.
Quebecor Price Performance
QBCRF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 4,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,787. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.
About Quebecor
