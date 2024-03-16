Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Short Interest Update

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 14th total of 992,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 269.2 days.

QBCRF traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.13. 4,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,787. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The Telecommunications segment offers internet access, television distribution, mobile and wireline telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services. The Media segment operates an over-the-air television network and specialty television services; soundstage and equipment rental and postproduction services for the film and television industries; printing, publishing, and distribution of daily newspapers; news and entertainment digital platforms; publishing and distribution of magazines; production and distribution of audiovisual content; and out-of-home advertising business.

