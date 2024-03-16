QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QuinStreet

QuinStreet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $904.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 32.98% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total value of $92,456.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

(Get Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.