Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.13

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.13 and last traded at $19.15, with a volume of 38414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RDUS

Radius Recycling Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.57 million, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -79.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radius Recycling

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Radius Recycling by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after buying an additional 29,333 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.