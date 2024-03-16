Ralph Lauren Co. (RL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on April 12th

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%.

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend by an average of 63.4% annually over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $11.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $181.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $103.17 and a twelve month high of $190.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.64.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

