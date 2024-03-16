RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $14.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $38,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,338.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 202.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RMAX opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.40. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

