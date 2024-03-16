RealReal (REAL) and Its Peers Financial Comparison

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RealReal to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RealReal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -27.18% -39.21% -11.32%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 528 447 6 2.31

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RealReal and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

RealReal currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 8.28%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe RealReal is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RealReal and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -1.89 RealReal Competitors $2.02 billion $32.02 million 8.57

RealReal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RealReal peers beat RealReal on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

