Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $59.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRR. Macquarie raised Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RRR

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.06. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Insider Activity at Red Rock Resorts

In related news, CFO Stephen Lawrence Cootey sold 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $434,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after acquiring an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.