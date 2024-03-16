Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 2.4% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. McBroom & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.57. 3,399,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

