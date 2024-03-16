Renaissance Investment Group LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after purchasing an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after purchasing an additional 175,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. 20,039,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,474,475. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.