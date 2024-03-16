Renaissance Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 103.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $722,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 127.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 634.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TopBuild by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Up 0.2 %

BLD stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.80. 642,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,080. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $421.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.44 and a 200-day moving average of $321.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.