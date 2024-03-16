Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $11.29 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises 2.8% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,827,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,050. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $264.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.03 and a 200 day moving average of $212.01.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

