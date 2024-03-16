Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $735,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 76,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $639,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.87. 8,795,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $294.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

