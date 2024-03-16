Renaissance Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.13. 3,258,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,221. The company has a market cap of $148.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

