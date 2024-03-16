Renaissance Investment Group LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $3,158,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at $1,382,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at $1,243,000.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLTO shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

Veralto Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VLTO traded down $1.73 on Friday, reaching $86.50. 5,058,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,960. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

